Steve Kerr Drops Bombshell on Warriors' Stephen Curry Trade Talks

Coach Steve Kerr has given details of the team’s strategy after Klay Thompson left in a stunning turn of events in Golden State Warriors' organization. The next big challenge for the Warriors would be to become competitive again through redefining their roster at this high-stakes NBA landscape.

After Thompson's departure and Chris Paul's trade to San Antonio Spurs, much attention is now focused on the remaining squad members and possible moves they may make in the trade market. It is getting closer to Summer Olympics and as such Coach Kerr finds himself torn between his national duties and keeping touch with Warriors' management regarding strategies for upcoming NBA season.

Despite having a tight schedule, he still takes part in crucial team planning meetings either via video calls or attending them physically just confirming how they are trying to create a side that can keep up its legacy.

Kerr Clears Curry Trade Rumors

Kerr was interviewed on Willard & Dibs show which runs on 95.7 FM The Game where he brushed off speculations about whether or not Stephen Curry should be traded.

According to him "There are very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions. Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks," adding that "Everybody else is. " This statement underscores not only Curry’s significance within the side but also shows that other player's stints with them have remained temporary.

Such an assertion by Kerr implies prominent figures like Draymond Green might be sold off during rebuilding efforts around Curry. Soon after Thompson plus Green leaving, one could say that GSWs wants to end another chapter in their storied history characterized by four NBA championships along with six finals appearances over ten years - an era similar to Michael Jordan led Chicago Bulls from mid-1990s.

The Warrior’s intentions from now seem to revolve around making sure they get maximum value out of what remains of Curry’s playing days; it should help them win even more Championships before he retires. For Warriors' management, it is not just about replacing their departed stars but also about creating a supporting cast that will enable Curry to get another NBA title at least.

All eyes will be on the Warriors as they enter the new season since we are in a year of transition and have aspirations of staying relevant in an ever-changing NBA scene.