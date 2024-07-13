Barkley Quits NBA Commentary After 25 Years, Won't 'Start Over'

The celebrated NBA Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley, is set to leave his mark on sports broadcasting as he prepares for retirement. 61-year-old Barkley has selected the forthcoming basketball season to be his last one after an outstanding quarter-century on TNT’s "Inside the NBA." The announcement has generated huge interest and speculation on his motives and future plans.

In a frank interview that was aired on CNBC's "Closing Bell," July 11th from the American Century Championship charity golf event in Lake Tahoe, this decision was explained by Barkley. His reason for not being prepared for other networks' job was "I wouldn’t feel comfortable going to work for another network." As it becomes apparent in his speech, Charles still keeps his fidelity towards Turner Broadcasting owing to feelings of deep affection towards its staff and colleagues who have been with him throughout almost a quarter century of work.

Barkley's Financial Wit

This modification of landscape is important due to coming into effect of a new broadcasting deal post 2024-25 season where Turner may decide not to get involved again with airing NBA games. This uncertainty was making Mr.Barkley reconsidering his career but not because he needed money.

On being asked whether or not finance had anything to do with it, Barkley jokingly commented that, "If I don’t have enough money by now, I’m the biggest idiot fool in the world." In this comment filled with humor that is familiar associated with him, he tried pointing out how wealthy he remains even after many years both helping people courtside and commentators’ booth.

Further evidence of changing dynamics emerged when it was recently announced that NBC along with Amazon Prime Video and the NBA had reached an agreement for broadcasting rights. This arrangement brings new blood into play while ABC/ESPN will still hold onto the NBA Finals broadcast rights.

For TNT which has been an established broadcaster of NBA games since 1989, this is a make-or-break point. According to reports from The Athletic, TNT has a small window to match an astronomical $76 billion contract. Barkley in his reflection on his time at TNT revealed a genuine bond with his coworkers whom he considers family.

He said, "I really feel bad for everybody at TNT - all the people I’ve been working with for the last 24 years, they’re like family to me." Although he hopes that a solution will be found, Barkley is genuinely concerned that Turner might lose its NBA package.