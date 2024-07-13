Bronny James Shines in NBA Summer League with Versatile Play

In (nearly) every sport, players that do both the little things on offense while simultaneously shutting down opponents more often than not get rewarded with extended playing time. As a result, Bronny James isn't even in line to earn real minutes with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But players who can help you on one side of the ball, to some extent at least, will presumably have a leg up over those that cannot. In this light, Bronny James is shaping himself to be a player that could eventually creep his way into an NBA roster.

His role could be limited to playing only in certain scenarios, although more likely as a backup option, particularly for defensive requirements. That was true during his performances in the NBA summer league, per LeBron Wire.

His play has been comfortable on the court, with and without the ball, but his offensive rhythm eludes him. He had three points on 1-of-3 shooting Wednesday. However, he added 5 rebounds, 3 assists and game-highs of both three blocks and two steals while showning that he can impact a contest in other ways.

Defensive Impact Evident

But James had a plus-minus score of 14, the best for any Lakers player. While this skill can be deceiving, it does make reference to his ceiling once he further acclimates himself in the professional setting.

Averaging five rebounds, three assists and two steals and blocks mean that Bronny James has been able to be active on defense/with his scoring without needing the ball in your hands. That in itself may not translate to significant minutes right away but if he can bring this sort of impact against NBA competition, Anuoby will likely find himself at the end of a few NBA benches.

One could fare worse. That is, one might not even make an NBA roster. Bronny James does have a path to the NBA, and his present shortcomings in scoring certainly should not impede him from reaching that point at least not yet.