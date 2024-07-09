Anthony Edwards' Bold LeBron Comparison Ahead of Olympics

It looks like budding Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is prepared to be the top scorer for Team USA at the upcoming Olympics. An audacious claim, especially with superstars in the NBA like LeBron James, Kevin Durant Steph Curry or Joel Embiid standing between him.

Edwards expressed his faith over the weekend in his team's debut practice session. "I'm still the No. 1 option." You guys look at it from a different view; I do not. I just go out there and be me. So, shoot my shots, play defense and stuff like that.

They've got an acclam to get into the game. "Don't f-----g call me a coward, that's what I feel."

Edwards' Bold Olympic Claim

That's quite a statement and potentially one that will have fever pitch as high as ever, considering the quality of their upcoming group.

And remember - with players like James, Durant, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Kawhi Leonard all headed to Tokyo this summer for the Olympics as well, Edwards could be playing off the bench even if he makes his way into a starting lineup.

With what may be one of the best teams on paper since 1992's Dream Team, this squad wants to show they belong together. A probable lineup of Curry, James, Durant and Embiid with Edwards in contention with Tatum and Leonard for the last starting spot shows just how deep interchangeable-the team is capable.

With Team USA likely about to shift into its starting lineup, then Edwards is set on making one lasting impression and was recently coming off a strong showing after taking the Timberwolves all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

On the other side, Durant is on verge of history himself as he looks to become the first male basketballer to win four Olympic gold medals. Embide, who was eligible to represent the USA instead of Cameroon due to his time living in the country during adolescence just makes another layer from an ability and narrative perspective for this team.

With the Olympics on the horizon, Edwards will hope to cede no ground from his assertion that he is the team-best scoring option and establish a perfect opportunity for everyone to see this feat in action.