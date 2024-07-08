Lakers' Missed Opportunities: LeBron James Discusses Klay Thompson and More

After the high-profile signings of JJ Redick and Bronny James, it has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite how it might appear, it was not like I didn't try to generate something. Among the names they have chased Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas, and Buddy Hield, all of whom signed elsewhere.

LeBron James offered a hometown discount and backed it up by losing weight to get Tristan Thompson paid and entered free agency with holdover friend DeMarcus Cousins.

LeBron James on Free Agency

"LeBron James spoke openly with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, reflecting on the Laker's inability to bring these marquee-free agents on board.

This is a two-way street," James said, referring to the complicated business of NBA negotiations. It came down to "I think our front office and the coaches did what they could do in terms of who was available, but I mean it just didn't pan out.

That is business. I'm old enough to realize that things are going to be good sometimes, and other times they will not." "James has really honed that determination to keep going, even when you feel defeated. We spent not a single moment dwelling on what could have been.

We move on. Tremendous players all around in Klay, DeMar, and Valanciunas still butter. It's about the future and how we can do better," he added. The 2024-25 NBA season is apparently around the corner, as it seems that the Lakers will be bringing back at least eleven players from a team that finished seventh in the tough Western Conference last year.

The Lakers have the ninth-shortest odds to win next season's NBA title in Las Vegas, even if they keep much of their current roster. Although there are also worries that this upcoming season could be similar to the previous disappointments, LeBron is confident in his new team.

You can't tell me, [but] we're not that far off from being a championship contender. But substantial roster upgrades aren't on the horizon before training camp unless they choose to do something like trade Austin Reaves.