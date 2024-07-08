LeBron James: Bronny Opposite of Me, New Teammate's NBA Pressure Handling

LeBron James has shed light on a key difference between himself and his son Bronny, a distinction he believes will aid his new Lakers teammate in conquering the NBA: "He doesn’t give a f---". LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny, was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 55th overall pick last month.

This moment is the first time in history that two fathers have been able to play in the NBA, and this has placed Bronny in the limelight after one season of college basketball. At 19, Bronny is not supposed to mimic the towering heights of his father.

However, LeBron says that his son has a benefit that he did not have when joining the NBA league. "I don’t know if people really understand Bronny," James said to ESPN. "I actually care a little bit." "When I came in (as a rookie), I wanted people to like me and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career...

he doesn't give a f---." LeBron added, "He does not care about nobody. He doesn't even listen to that stuff. He's like the coolest. He's like the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something (to address the critics). Bro does not care.

.. everything that’s being said about him, he really does not care."

Bronny's Persistence Shines

Bronny sat out the Lakers’ second game of the California Classic against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening due to his knee swelling.

Nevertheless, his father, who has earned a billion dollars in his career, appreciated the teenager’s persistence in getting to the NBA surrounded by luxury and a great expectation. "I don't know if I would've been able to do that if the roles were reversed," James said.

LeBron James made a dramatic appeal: "Just imagine if you were a kid, you were born into a situation where your dad was super famous, super wealthy and you the kid still had the drive to want to be able to accomplish things for yourself." he said, "I personally don't know if I would've been able to do that if the roles were reversed.

When I was coming up, I had no choice. I literally had no choice... I had to make it out for me. My mom, my family, my hometown, my city." Bronny, a basketball player, encountered a critical threat in his sporting year when he fainted during practice and had a cardiac arrest.

LeBron supplemented this by saying, "The commitment for him to be coming out of heart surgery less than a year ago, for him to be able to be in the NBA, the kid, he's special. But he doesn't care. He doesn't. It doesn't bother him."