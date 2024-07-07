Kings Secure DeMar DeRozan with $74M, 3-Year Sign-and-Trade Deal

NBA’s experienced player, DeMar DeRozan, is ready to part ways with the Chicago Bulls and ink a three-year $74 million deal with the Sacramento Kings. The transaction was highlighted by ESPN on Saturday through a sign-and-trade deal.

DeRozan is only 34 years old and agreed to the contract that will make him join the Kings’ young talents De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to create a powerhouse in the Western Conference. Sacramento has agreed to a substantial trade to acquire DeRozan, exchanging Barnes and a protected 2031 pick swap with the San Antonio Spurs as well as Duarte, two second-rounders, and cash with the Bulls.

DeRozan is a six-time All-Star player who will be 35 years old next month and has also played for the Bulls for the past three seasons and produced commendably. His performance has been outstanding; he has twice served in the All-Star list and averages 24 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the latest season.

Also, he was recommended for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year 2024 award and was a close second to Stephon Curry.

DeRozan's Career Evolution

This change comes after DeRozan’s recent visit to the Kings’ management and head coach Mike Brown, who has signed a contract extension after bringing two consecutive winning seasons for the team for the first time since 2006.

He has signed for the fourth time in his NBA career, having previously played for the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and the Bulls. For his entire career, which includes more than 1,100 appearances, DeRozan has always delivered and remained at the average of 21.

To this end, the Spurs will be adding a talented forward in Harrison Barnes, a former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors. Barnes provides defensive stability and scoring threat to San Antonio as he has played in all the games in the last two seasons and has an average of 12.2, three rebounds while shooting 47.4 per cent from the field and 38.7% from 3-point land.

His experience will fit well with Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul newly signed by the Spurs. On the other end, the Bulls are getting the promising Chris Duarte a 27-year-old guard who averaged 3.9 points in 59 games with the Kings last season.

Duarte, who was traded to the Bulls from Indiana Pacers, is an example of the youthful reinforcements that the team is making as they look to the future.