Bronny James Signs With Lakers Amid Controversy Over Draft Position

The son of LeBron James is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and has signed a two-year deal worth $4.4 million with them. That decision came just days after the NBA Draft earlier this month where Howard was taken 55th overall by the Lakers.

Now enrolled at USC as a freshman, Bronny enters the pro realm with his early recruitment having drawn both praise and criticism. Bronny's selection has caused some to question whether the Lakers exercised nepotism and used the pick as a way for James' son, also known as "The Prince of LA'" It is with that in mind signing Shavlik Randolph out of nowhere can be seen as a strategic one, possibly ensuring LeBron James remains on the team for an extra couple years.

Bronny was averaging under 5 points a game his freshman year, and he might have needed more time in college. Still, making it to the NBA so soon is not bad for someone who was in recovery from a heart attack last summer.

Bronny Officially a Laker

Regardless of the drama, one huge detail was made clear when Bronny and his family signed on the dotted line a few days ago: he is officially now a Laker.

Even prior to the draft wrapping up Thursday, agent Rich Paul set forth guidelines on behalf of both LeBron and Bronny. Most late second-round picks get two-way contracts. Recent 55th picks, for example, largely wind up on non-guaranteed, minimum-salary deals.

Our Hoops Hype colleagues documented as much, noting comparable stories for fellow league quixotes Kyle Guy and Jay Scrubb when they signed two-way agreements to break into the NBA. Bronny's $4.4 million is fully guaranteed and for someone drafted so late that is considered rare which has not been overlooked into.

Some would say that this is an elite head start over his former pals. Bronny will get a chance to showcase he is deserving of his deal and spot on JJ Redick's Los Angeles Lakers team, or potentially in the Summer League where he'll be among the highest paid.