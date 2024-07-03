Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Warriors Exit

Steph Curry is preparing for the Golden State Warriors to enter a new era without him, four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson to join the Dallas Mavericks. This jump as part of a sign-and-trade agreement is a big change after Warriors' player Thompson 13 seasons.

Thompson finally moves to Texas, and the deal is yet to be ratified but it brings the chapter with this team to a close. The news brings a good and, at the same time, a sad ending for Thompson’s teammate and 4 times NBA champion, Stephen Curry.

A valued couple which experienced a great number of transformations, Curry shared his feelings on the Instagram. "Gonna miss you @klaythompson," Curry posted. "Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again.

Couldn't have imagined a better run with you and @moneyg23green. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do.

Splash Bros 4 life my guy."

© stephencurry30/Instagram

Curry Reflects on Future

This analysed basketball team consisted of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green and was responsible for building the basketball empire that was controlling the NBA from 2015 to 2022 and bringing the four titles.

Their new kind of play changed not only the Warriors but also the basketball bringing them to the level of possibly the best shooting pair in the history of basketball. Reflecting on this situation, Curry’s thoughts are rather sad as the Warriors are gradually preparing for life without Thompson.

In the interaction with the press in the last season two Play in tournaments ago where the Warriors did not qualify, Curry was blunt on how he wanted Thompson to continue. “I could never see myself not with those two guys,” Curry confirmed and expressed his dedication to his companions as well as his eagerness to play at the highest levels of competition.

The next season will be an assessment for Curry and the Warriors and how they would cope without Thompson on the team. Despite the departure of Curry and Green to provide leadership to the team, the game is unlikely to forget the ‘Splash Brothers’, Curry and Thompson, as their unity both inside and outside the court distinctively shaped the change in the interaction dimension of the NBA.

Some of these changes are detailed in this chapter, but the basketball world anxiously waits to see how these changes will influence the NBA.