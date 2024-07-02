Shaquille O'Neal Says Sorry to Drake for Bik-ni Meme Mishap: 'Just a Joke'

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has said sorry to the rapper Drake for somehow posting a picture of him that has been quite clearly photo-shopped. It happened on an episode of The Big Podcast when O’Neal discussed the photo with Drake’s face attached to the b-kini-clad woman on the boat, corresponding with the Metro Boomin’s song "BBL Drizzy." The former player moved by clarifying his action, apologized for the misunderstanding that has happened.

"Let me apologize right quick. I sent out a picture the other day. The mistake I made was that I should've said, 'Who did this?' Because I want Drake to know...," O’Neal said, simplifying that although he did not make the meme himself, he laughed, so he understood why Drake would too.

Shaq's Apology to Drake

"Listen, Drake has a great sense of humor, so I thought it was funny that they did it. I don't want him to think - like, I saw 'Shaq's trolling.' No, I'm not trolling." he further said. However, as soon as the photo reached the common Internet viewership, O’Neal quickly deleted the post on social media witnesses the interpretational possibility.

"So, Drake, I apologize. I should have put 'Who was this?' on there, because I don't want you to think I did that. Somebody sent it to me, I thought it was funny, and hopefully you thought it was funny, too. But once it went viral, I definitely took it down.

But, so, my bad, big Drake." During this online quarrel, Drake, 37, has been working with Camila Cabello on two new tracks, 'Hot Uptown' and 'Uuugly', belonging to her newly-released album C, XOXO. It started when Cabello, who used to be part of Fifth Harmony, messaged Drake via social media.

It has been a plus to their performances especially seating that Drake is currently in a public beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar. Namely, in the recent interview given to the Sunday Times, Cabello said what she felt about such tendencies of the public.

"It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative," she said and touched on better way to deal with the issue, "You’re like, 'Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.' "