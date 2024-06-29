Klay Thompson Potential Move to Mavericks: NBA Insider Reveals

Klay Thompson will have all options open when free agency happens. According to an NBA insider, one of the teams could be the Dallas Mavericks, who show strong interest. Looking for a more potent lineup, fresh off the NBA Finals, are the Dallas Mavericks.

While they lost to Boston Celtics in five games, it still considered them one of the best teams in the NBA last season. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at the helm, they're determined to give themselves better championship odds.

Klay Thompson, a lifelong Golden State Warrior, is one of the key players the Mavericks are considering. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "League sources tell The Stein Line that the Dallas Mavericks, with some newfound financial flexibility after securing the Tim Hardaway Jr.-to-Detroit trade that I wrote about Tuesday, are another team intent on exploring the feasibility of signing Thompson once he makes it to free agency."

Thompson's Market Status

As of Friday morning, Thompson isn't contracted to return to Golden State.

That puts him free to weigh open market options. Despite dealing with significant injuries including tears to both his ACL and Achilles Thompson sat at an average of 17.9 points per game on the season and shot 38.7 percent from three-point land.

Regarding Doncic and Irving, Thompson would offer an excellent complement to their skill set. The Mavericks need a third-scoring option and a proficient shooter. He does not have the same lateral quickness, although he is an excellent defensive player.

The Warriors may be willing to do a sign-and-trade if Stephen Curry keeps balling at an elite level. That's the only way Golden State will be competitive. Then, the Mavericks have around $15 million left post-taxes, assumed to go towards re-signing Derrick Jones Jr., But Thompson is on the back nine and theoretically should want a two- or three-year deal.

The primary rumor frontrunner with free agency just a few weeks away has to be Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. Teams who have to think about their options will make the next few months go quite a long way in reshaping the NBA.

This will keep you updated as more comes out. Continue to check back for updates on Klay Thompson and more from around the NBA.