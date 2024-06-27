Klay Thompson Poised for $100M Deal

Rumours of his possible departure from the team, Klay Thompson takes centre stage in NBA offseason speculations. Yaron Weitzman at Fox Sports says Thompson will likely stay with the Warriors and sign another deal with a view to locking up a three-year contract worth about $100 million.

Weitzman based his prediction on an article he wrote on June 25, 2024: "2024 NBA free agent rankings, predictions: Where will top 20 sign?" He mentioned, "Thompson is coming off a down season and is declining. The question is: Does he recognize this, or does he feel like he will get paid like a star? If the answer is latter, his days in Golden State very well could be done." Weitzman does not believe Thompson has done anything recently, say, unfollowing the Warriors altogether on social media to have strengthened their case against moving forward with an agreement.

"The two sides come to a middle ground, and Thompson goes back to the Bay Area on a three-year deal for about $100 million, he expanded. Meanwhile, negotiation between Thompson and the Warriors seems to be going nowhere. A report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater revealed no improvement in talks.

In his June 22 piece entitled "Negotiations between Klay Thompson, Warriors frozen as free agency looms: Sources", Slater wrote, "There's been no productive discussion between the Warriors and Thompson or his representatives.

Talks are essentially frozen."

Klay Thompson Transfer Stalls

Thompson has surfaced as a potential target for the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. While the Magic showed initial interest, discussions are now rumoured not to have progressed.

Slater wrote that both Thompson and Orlando had mutual interest but added, "There has been 'no traction' heading into NBA free agency." While at times Thompson has been likelier to leave the Warriors, he'll be reaching the end of a massive five-year, $189 million contract that carried a cap hit of $43.2 million last season as free agency looms.

According to Adam Thompson of Bookies.com, the Magic are still the likely team to lock up Thompson, at odds of +325, implying a probability of 23.5%. The Warriors aren't much further back, at +450, with an 18.2% chance of holding on to him.

Commenting on the recent negotiation reports, Adam Thompson wrote, "As far as re-signing Thompson goes, the Warriors still maintain an edge over other interested teams in the league. They have managed to retain both Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who are both locked up for at least two more years.

It is rumored that Orlando Magic is reportedly keen on signing the veteran Thompson to a team full of prospects."