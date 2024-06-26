The New York Yankees were unable to make a good beginning in the Subway Series against New York Mets on Tuesday night, the Yankees lost 9- 7. A strong Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole had a difficult time on the pitching mound, yielding six earned runs and leaving the bases loaded before getting out of the fourth inning, and the Yankees found themselves down 6-0.

Still, Bronx Bombers again failed to recover from a slow start and lost their fifth of the last six games. And after such a failure, there is nothing more evident than the desire of the star outfielder, the former recipient of the American League Most Valuable Player, Aaron Judge, to achieve more in the team.

The Yankees need to perform better tomorrow and come out on top to win the game against the Mets, Judge said in an interview with the press, to indicate that the team was ready to improve their performance in the final game.

Judge's Solo Effort

Speaking of Judge, he is assembling yet another MVP-worthy season, batting. 386 in June and hitting nine home runs while boasting a 1. 371 OPS this month alone. Still, it remains a team sport, and Judge reiterated he cannot do it by himself, especially in the outfield.

Cole’s brief appearance brought a lot of work for the bullpen, and for long reliever Phil Bickford, who was also terrible, allowing two more earned runs after replacing the Yankees’ ace. In the American League East division, the Yankees are still leading with a record of 52, and 29 while the division is arguably one of the hottest in the league.

However, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are still capable of keeping up with the pack. Buck Showalter’s Mets have smoothly settled to top the National League East division. However, this loss against interleague foes and its implications have not been lost on Judge and the Yankees, who know that they must quickly put this setback behind them if they are to achieve their World Series dreams this October.