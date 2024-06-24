Draymond Green Reacts to Monty Williams' Firing

Basketball fans had the shock of their lifetime earlier this week when two NBA teams, the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers, made two curious decisions that involved personnel on the bench. The Pistons had inked a highly-rated coach, Monty Williams, a six-year $67.

5 million signing who was expected to steer the franchise out of the woods in the 2023-24 season. Williams is arguably one of the NBA’s premier coaches and Detroit devoted significant effort and financial capital to securing his services in an attempt to turn around the team’s fortunes.

However, the move did not have the intended outcome of yielding positive results in the first year of operation. Nevertheless, the previous season, the Pistons secured only 14 victories the worst result in the NBA given the team ownership by William.

To everyone’s surprise, the new leadership of Detroit decided that it was best for them to let go of Williams despite only having him for a year; this reaction was met with some comments from Detroit native and Golden State Warriors Draymond Green on the situation.

Some of his notable comments include, “I want to congratulate Monty Williams for getting fired by the Detroit Pistons after one season only”.

Green on Williams' Exit

Green apparently thinks Williams has escaped a tricky one in Detroit.

It would have been quite a difficult task to turn around the fortunes of the Pistons in one season itself, especially given the substantial investment made to lure him to Detroit. Lakers fans were intrigued and waiting to see if William would be in consideration for the head Coach position in the Los Angeles Lakers team as soon as he became available.

However, it was not meant to be for Detroit as the Lakers shifted their focus and hired former player and analyst JJ Redick shortly after. From the choices of Detroit and Los Angeles, the leadership response reverberated across the league and the NBA in this past week.

Each took aggressive, questionable gambles with their coaching situations that will reverberate as the franchises prepare for next season.