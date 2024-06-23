According to reports by LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers have been told to focus their coaching search on catering to Anthony Davis—not himself. This was handed down by Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times amidst rumours swirling that James may hit free agency by way of possibly opting out of his player option for the '24-25 season.

Redick's Coaching Candidacy

Even though he hadn't been included in their active search, the Lakers have added JJ Redick to their coaching candidate list. Sources familiar with the matter described the scenario conditionally, saying that influence from James was hardly behind the candidacy of Redick.

Instead, the emphasis was placed on Davis, who is with the Lakers until 2027-28 and, unlike some other players, does not have other media responsibilities such as maintaining a podcast. Sources from the NBA, Shams Charania, Jovan Buha, and Sam Amick himself with The Athletic added that Redick looks to extend Davis' role while lightening LeBron's work.

He is 39 years old and the oldest player in the NBA today. His 40th birthday is also nearing in December. In the 2023-24 season, LeBron played 71 games and averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks, maintaining a field goal percentage of 54.0%, a three-point shooting percentage of 41.0%, and a free-throw shooting percentage of 75.0%.

LeBron touts an illustrious career of four MVP titles, four Finals MVPs, and four championships to back up the claim of his being one of the greatest players in NBA history. With 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks for career averages across the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers, LeBron James is an NBA first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He holds a variety of unique records for his accomplishments at the top level: all-time leader in points and assists, three Finals MVPs with three different teams, and the 30,000-point, 10,000-rebound, 10,000-assist club standing alone, not to mention crossing over into the threshold of 40,000-point actions.

The ever-changing Lakers coaching search will still be tailored with Davis in mind for long-term success as the team shifts into a new era with James on the downslope of his career.