Sacramento Kings’ Malik Monk has decided to stay with his current team instead of becoming a free agent. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the deal in which the final year of the contract is a player option that would see Malik Monk earning $78 million for four years.

This represents the maximum the Kings could extend, as they only had only Malik Monk’s Early Bird rights. Malik Monk had earlier stated that he might switch allegiance if a better offer or a promise of employment is offered to him.

Organizations such as the Orlando Magic were seen as probable competitors. Nonetheless, over time, Malik Monk has concluded that his fulfillment and development in Sacramento are more valuable than any other possibility.

Malik Monk's Stellar Season

Throughout his career with the Kings, Malik Monk has risen to become one of the NBA's best bench players.

He was especially exceptional in his performance the past season, finishing as the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He averaged 15. 4 points, and 5. Averaging 1 assist per game, Bagley was a valuable piece in Coach Mike Brown’s puzzle, especially when Fox sat on the bench.

The Kings have stated that keeping Malik Monk was one of their main goals for the summer. However, the franchise is bent on avoiding stagnation. In the previous season, the team managed to make a win/loss ratio of 46/36, putting them ninth in the Western Conference.

This put them into the play-in game in which they upset the Golden State Warriors but were eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans, resulting in no playoff advancement.



As we look to the future, the Sacramento Kings are extremely active in the trade market, searching for shooting playmakers.

Some players have been identified for trade, such as Harrison Barnes, in order to make full use of the current squads and advance further than mere playoff rounds in the NBA.