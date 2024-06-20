Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston's Viral Postgame Moment

The Indiana Fever took their remarkable resurgence to a different level with an 88-81 dominance over the Washington Mystics Wednesday for their third straight win. That is a massive win for the team, most significantly carried out through the tremendous dynamic combination of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

The recent shift in strategy for the Fever—away from isolation plays and running much of their offense through Boston—has been tremendous. Their team effort was reflected in the team-high 22 points apiece by Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, which underlined a cohesive team effort putting their season back on track.

One play in particular—described here by Caitlin Clark—might have shown not only her growth from last season but also Boston's evolution of chemistry. Speaking to Matthew Byrne on X, Clark reflected on one example: her intuitive pass found Boston perfectly positioned for a layup.

"I kinda assumed Aliyah was going to be open. I didn't even really look. So I think just slowing down… honestly, I'm trying to remember the other ones," Clark shared to illustrate their growing on-court rapport.

Clark's Stellar Facilitation

Facilitating has not been short of excellent for Clark, which was more evident than not in her latest performance, turning in 18 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

She leads all rookies in both points per game and assists, bumping up her season averages to 16.1 points and 6.2 assists with this Washington performance. Aliyah Boston jumped in from the postgame, reassuring Clark in a light-hearted exchange that showed many fans online.

"It's all good, it's all right. Don't worry," Boston told the rookie, which some fans showered with praise, saying she seemed to be at ease on the court once again. With this victory, the Fever improves to 6-10. As this team develops and matures, so do the Clark-Boston pairings, which have provided much basis for a shiny outlook in the foreseeable future of contention by the Fever in the league.