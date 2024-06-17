Larry Bird Confesses: Only Practiced Three-Pointers for 1988 Contest

Larry Bird, one of basketball's towering figures, has admitted to a surprising lack of fondness for the three-point shot, despite being a pioneering sharpshooter in the NBA's history. Known as Larry Legend, Bird’s career three-point shooting percentage was a solid 37.6%, yet he confessed that the long-range game was never to his liking.

In an interview with ESPN, Bird revealed his complex relationship with the three-pointer. "I don’t know why I never liked it. But I liked it only in certain situations," Bird stated. He explained that during his playing days, three-pointers were primarily utilized to tilt the scales in tightly contested games, a strategic move rather than a staple of their offensive arsenal.

Larry Bird's Reluctant Mastery

Bird’s historical impact on the three-point shot is undeniable. He led the NBA in three-point makes for consecutive seasons between 1985-86 and 1986-87 and clinched the first three NBA All-Star Three-Point Contests.

Despite these accolades, Bird disclosed that he seldom practiced shooting from beyond the arc. "It’s really funny. I never even practiced 3-pointers," Bird remarked. "We might have thrown up only a couple of them. The only time I practiced them was right before the three-point contest in 1988." The backstory to Bird’s initial participation in the Three-Point Contest adds a layer of lore to his legend.

In 1986, despite initial reluctance, he entered the contest to disprove doubting teammates. "I didn’t really know if I wanted to be in the Three-Point Contest until a couple of my teammates told me I wouldn’t win it anyway.

So, then I had to go out and prove to them that I could win the thing," Bird recalled. He dominated the final round, outscoring his rival Craig Hodges 22-12, securing the inaugural title of 3-Point King along with a $10,000 prize and a Hawaiian vacation.

However, Bird's run at three-point contest victories ended after he nearly missed the entire 1988-89 season due to surgery for bone spurs in his heels. Despite this setback, his legacy as a three-time consecutive 3-point contest champion remains a testament to his skill and competitive spirit, proving that even without love for the shot, his mastery was undeniable.