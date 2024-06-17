Anfernee Simons Reacts to LeBron James's Epic NBA Debut: 'This Is the Real Deal!'

On July 1, 2018, LeBron James created a life-changing and career-changing chapter by signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the throes of that remarkable 15-year stretch in the Eastern Conference, James teamed up with the Lakers for the first time in such an expected game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It would have been the debut that impresses and puts on notice, and his first play—a quick steal followed by a powerful dunk—set forth to prove his case about taking over the Western Conference. But that wasn't all to make the night memorable at a Moda Center filled with over 19,000 in attendance—it was, quite literally, Anfernee Simons' informal introduction to the NBA.

While the 24th NBA Draft pick did not dress out for the game, from his very notable seat courtside, he has seen much of the level of tenacity and natural talent in the league. As such, Simons shared on his X profile, "My first NBA games… I ain't dress out, but I was watching this game and thinking this NBA real deal lol."

Fast-Paced NBA Thrills

Right from the starting tap, there would be no letting up as the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard blew past Rajon Rondo for a dunk.

LeBron answered by racing up the ball on the court and throwing another big slam to force a Portland timeout. In both plays, what was striking was just how fast an NBA game is compared to when watching in person or on television.

Simons officially entered the NBA courts on October 30, 2018, against the Houston Rockets, briefly for only a minute and without scoring. He closed out his rookie year with an average of 3.8 points on 44.4% shooting alongside 0.7 assists per game—a humble beginning for the young guard.

He came to Los Angeles with a lot of expectations riding on LeBron. He was seen as a linchpin to teach younger talent the ins and outs of the game while attracting other big stars—so his debut was much more than just another game; it marked the beginning of the new era that awaited the Lakers.

In this regard, despite his double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds on his debut evening, they lost to the Trail Blazers 128-119. In the post-game interview, LeBron called for patience from the fans, saying there are things they could work on as a team to grow and experience.

That was just a prelude to what would happen. LeBron and the Lakers continued building, finishing off an NBA championship with All-Star Anthony Davis the following season.