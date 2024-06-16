Craig Hodges Criticizes Jordan: Labels Refusal to Join as 'White Supremacy Creation'

Michael Jordan, renowned for his unparalleled skills on the basketball court, was equally a titan in the realm of endorsements and business from the early days of his NBA career. Known as "His Airness," Jordan's association with brands like Coca-Cola, Gatorade, Chevrolet, and McDonald's highlighted his marketability.

Yet, it was his partnership with Nike that cemented his status as a global icon. The launch of the 'Air Jordan' brand not only revolutionized sneaker culture but also became a symbol of fashion and luxury worldwide. However, Jordan's journey with Nike could have taken a different path if his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Craig Hodges, had his way.

Hodges, a fervent social activist, once proposed that Jordan should establish his own shoe brand aimed at uplifting the Black Community by creating sustainable employment opportunities. This idea came at a critical time just before Jordan clinched his first NBA championship.

Hodges' Visionary Proposal

Hodges envisioned a brand that would not only capitalize on Jordan's soaring popularity but also serve as a means to provide substantial, long-term employment to the African American community, contrasting sharply with the industry norm of exploiting cheap labor overseas.

"I tell the brother, look, we can get the factory for a dollar," Hodges expressed in an interview with DJ Vlad, emphasizing the potential to bring production jobs to the U.S. from Asia and create meaningful employment for those marginalized in society.

Despite Hodges' compelling vision, Jordan was hesitant. At a time when his legacy was not yet cemented, Jordan feared that venturing into such an endeavor might not resonate long-term. "Ironically, he believed no one would remember him in the next 10 years," Hodges revealed, shedding light on Jordan's uncertainties about his enduring impact.

Disappointed by Jordan's decision to renew his lucrative contract with Nike, Hodges did not mince words, labeling Jordan a "Frankenstein monster" created by what he termed "Supermaxy Racists." This stark criticism underscored Hodges' broader disappointment with what he perceived as Jordan's acquiescence to a system that prioritized profit over community empowerment.

Moreover, Hodges' frustration with Jordan extended to other areas of social justice. Notably, he had urged Jordan and Magic Johnson to boycott Game 1 of the 1991 NBA Finals to protest the police brutality incident involving Rodney King.

This call to action, however, did not materialize. Through the years, while Jordan's legacy as a sports icon and business mogul has grown exponentially, transforming the Air Jordan line into a billion-dollar empire, Hodges' comments remain a poignant reminder of the complex intersections between sports, business, and social justice.