In 2009, the Golden State Warriors made a franchise-altering decision by selecting Stephen Curry with the seventh overall pick in the NBA Draft, a move that has since been heralded as one of the best in sports history. Curry, who has led the Warriors to four NBA championships, was nearly a Minnesota Timberwolf due to his father, Dell Curry's preference for him to play for the New York Knicks.

The draft saga unfolded with intense behind-the-scenes drama involving calls from both the Warriors and the Timberwolves. Dell Curry revealed in a candid conversation on the "Heat Check with Stephen and Dell Curry" podcast, how the Warriors' then-coach Don Nelson approached him about drafting Steph.

"Dell, you got a problem if we select Steph at No. 7?" Nelson asked, to which Dell responded affirmatively, expressing a desire to see his son in New York. Despite this, Nelson stood firm on his decision to draft Curry.

Minnesota's Draft Misstep

Minnesota also reached out to Dell, seeking his blessing to draft Steph, but he urged them, "Please don't." The Timberwolves heeded his request, opting instead for Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn with the fifth and sixth picks—a decision that has been widely criticized given Curry’s subsequent success.

The Warriors' resilience in securing Curry paid off beyond measure. Despite initial challenges, including persistent ankle injuries that raised doubts about his durability, Curry's career flourished spectacularly. He overcame these obstacles to become a two-time league MVP and the central figure in the Warriors' transformation into a basketball dynasty.

This narrative could have diverged significantly had Curry landed elsewhere. The draft board still boasted formidable talents like DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. The Timberwolves, for their part, faced a double blunder in their draft choices, particularly with Flynn, who failed to make a significant impact, starkly contrasting with Curry's monumental influence on the Warriors.

Minnesota's decision not to draft Curry, influenced by Dell’s intervention, allowed Golden State to construct a team around a player who would redefine their history. While the Curry camp originally favored a move to New York, their journey with the Warriors has culminated in an era of unprecedented success, solidifying Stephen Curry's legacy as the greatest player in the franchise's history.