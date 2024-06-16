Michael Jordan's Secret Warriors Practice Revealed by Rod Higgins

In the early 90s, as whispers of Michael Jordan's return to basketball began circulating, it wasn't the familiar confines of the Chicago Bulls' training facility where he first laced up his sneakers. Instead, Jordan found himself in the Bay Area, quietly slipping into a Golden State Warriors jersey for a few secretive practice sessions.

The intriguing episode unfolded when Jordan, on a visit to Golden State, contacted his former Chicago Bulls teammate and then-Warriors assistant coach, Rod Higgins. Early one morning, Jordan's unexpected call caught Higgins by surprise.

"He asked if it would be alright to practice with the team," Higgins recounted to the New York Post. Unsure, Higgins sought the approval of Warriors head coach Don Nelson. Nelson’s response? A resounding yes. For two days, Jordan was a Warrior in everything but name.

Eric Housen, the team's equipment manager at the time, geared Jordan up in the full Warriors attire, complete with a jersey—potentially number 23, which was unclaimed at the moment—and a wristband stylishly placed on his elbow.

Jordan's Competitive Test

The purpose of Jordan's visit was more than just to get some runs in; he was there to gauge the mettle of another star—Latrell Sprewell. Before the scrimmage started, Jordan inquired about Sprewell’s prowess.

Informed that Sprewell was an All-Star, Jordan, ever the competitor, chose to take it as a personal challenge. Teaming up with the Warriors' less-utilized players, Jordan squared off against the starting lineup. Expectations of rust were quickly dispelled.

"We thought he might have lost a step," said former Warriors star Tim Hardaway, "but that notion faded fast." Jordan dominated the court, demonstrating that his skills were intact and his competitive fire unquenched. Hardaway, along with the rest of the team, soon realized that Jordan’s return to the NBA was imminent—and not just a return, but a resurgence.

Jordan would not only come back but also ascend to his former glory, capturing three more NBA championships and solidifying his legacy as the greatest to ever play the game. This behind-the-scenes glimpse of Jordan's stint with the Warriors highlights a pivotal moment in basketball history, revealing the lengths to which the legend would go to reclaim his throne in the NBA.