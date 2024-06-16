Patrick Ewing Stands His Ground, Punches Bill Laimbeer at Olympic Tryouts

Patrick Ewing, a name synonymous with New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden glory, spent 17 illustrious years in the NBA, transforming the Knicks into a powerhouse and establishing himself as an indomitable force on the court.

His legacy began to form much earlier, however, during his high school days, which set the stage for a memorable incident involving Bill Laimbeer that would echo throughout his career. Ewing’s dominance was palpable from his time at Georgetown University, where he propelled the team to three Final Four appearances and secured a national championship in 1984.

With averages of 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game on 63% shooting, his presence on the court was both pivotal and imposing. Yet, it was his high school performances that truly marked him as a standout athlete.

Dominating at Cambridge Rindge & Latin High School, Ewing shot an astonishing 72% from the field in his senior year, leading his team to a near-perfect record of 77-1 over his final three seasons. This prowess earned him a coveted spot at the Olympic Team tryouts in 1980 while still a high school senior.

It was here that Ewing’s unyielding spirit became evident to all, including an already drafted Bill Laimbeer of the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the tryouts, Laimbeer delivered a notably harsh chop to Ewing, prompting a swift and decisive response—a punch to Laimbeer’s face.

This act sent a clear message: Patrick Ewing was not one to be underestimated or bullied.

Rivalry Intensifies

The encounter laid the groundwork for what would become one of the NBA's most intense rivalries. Ewing and Laimbeer, both formidable big men, frequently clashed, particularly during the heated 1990 Eastern Conference semifinals between the Knicks and Laimbeer’s Detroit Pistons, known as the "Bad Boys." Their confrontations peaked during Game 3, where the aggression culminated in Laimbeer dragging Ewing to the ground.

Despite the physical play, Ewing shone, scoring a career playoff-high 45 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, signaling a temporary shift in the series' momentum. Although the Knicks ultimately fell to the Pistons in five games, Ewing's performance remained stellar, averaging 27.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Laimbeer’s Pistons continued their success, capturing the NBA title after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in the finals. The rivalry between Ewing and Laimbeer is remembered not just for its intensity but also as a testament to Ewing's resilience and refusal to be intimidated on the basketball court.