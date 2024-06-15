Cubs Place LHP Jordan Wicks on 15-Day IL Due to Strained Right Oblique

The Chicago Cubs placed lefty Jordan Wicks on the 15-day injured list with a strained right oblique. The move was announced Saturday after Wicks came out of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Wicks was pulled after two outs in the second when Dylan Carlson singled.

Wicks walked off the field joined by a trainer - his day finished - in his first start and second appearance since returning from a strained left forearm that put him on the shelf for six weeks. In that line, the Cubs have called up righty Keegan Thompson from Triple-A Iowa to take Wicks' spot.

Joining the central league team at a time when the team needs him and seems out of want in terms of these days' injury setbacks, Thompson returns with a 1-1 record of 4.97 ERA performance this season in nine relief appearances.

Cubs' Pitching Woes

Wicks, 24, has struggled through a tough season with Chicago. He is 1-2 in seven games with six starts and has an ERA of 4.18. The first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft out of Kansas State was touted to be one of the key contributors in the Cubs' rotation this year.

His injury is a loss to a team struggling on the pitching front. Cubs manager Craig Counsell faced the press before Saturday's game against the Cardinals to inform them that the club was still waiting on more test results about Wicks' condition and that there was, therefore still no idea as to when he might be ready to return.

This, in turn, amounts to one of several challenges piling up on the Cubs. Also missing is another key pitcher, Ben Brown, who is on the injured list. With all these absences, veteran Kyle Hendricks will return to the rotation.

Hendricks, 34, has been a pretty good reliever this month, making three scoreless appearances and giving up no runs in 8 2/3 innings. As a starter this season, however, he's struggled, going 0-4 with a 10.57 ERA in seven starts.

The Cubs find their team in difficult circumstances as they hope to stay in contention in the highly competitive National League Central division. With a couple of their more significant contributors not being Wicks and Brown, depth players and call-ups such as Thompson will be depended on to keep the streak alive.

This reminds us of the unpredictability and grinding nature of a long MLB season in which injuries can change things in a blink. The resilient Cubs must adjust and move on until their pitchers can return to action. As the season progresses, everybody from fans to analysts will have their eyes on how the handling of the Cubs' pitching staff becomes the storyline and starts affecting any playoff hopes.

The next few weeks, in particular will be telling times for the team and its hope to overcome these two hurdles on its way to a successful 2024 MLB season.