Charles Barkley Slams Celtics' 'Embarrassing' Effort in Game 4

In an uncharacteristically dismal performance during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics faced not only a crushing defeat but also sharp criticism from NBA legend Charles Barkley. The game, which concluded with a staggering 122-84 victory for the Dallas Mavericks, left fans and commentators alike bewildered by the Celtics' lackluster play.

From the opening quarter, it was clear Boston was in trouble. The Mavericks seized control early, establishing a double-digit lead that only ballooned as the game progressed. By halftime, the margin had grown embarrassingly wide, and the final whistle saw the Mavericks leading by nearly 50 points, a margin that starkly showcased the Celtics' struggles on both ends of the court.

Charles Barkley Blasts Celtics

Charles Barkley, known for his straightforward commentary, did not mince words post-game. “That was embarrassing by the Celtics. They actually thought the Mavs were going to quit. They came out nonchalant, lackadaisical...

that was so unprofessional, the way they played that game tonight,” Barkley remarked. Despite his harsh critique, Barkley maintained that he still sees the Celtics as potential series winners, citing historical comebacks and their near-miss against the Miami Heat in last year’s Eastern Conference finals.

The statistics from Friday’s game paint a grim picture of Boston's performance. The team shot a mere 36.3% from the field, and no player managed to score over 15 points, underscoring a night of missed opportunities and failed executions.

This defeat marked one of the lowest points in the Celtics' otherwise commendable season. Looking ahead, the Celtics return to TD Garden with the opportunity to clinch their 18th championship banner. However, the Mavericks have shown they are not a team to underestimate.

Dallas's resilience and determination suggest that the Celtics must significantly elevate their game to secure the championship. As the series returns to Boston, all eyes will be on whether the Celtics can redeem themselves in front of their home crowd or if the Mavericks will continue to disrupt expectations and extend the series.