The cause of death for former NBA guard Darius Morris was officially determined to be coronary artery disease complicated by substance use by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Morris died due to the effects of cocaine, hydrocodone, and ethanol-three decades just at age 33-a very sobering picture of the challenges he had with health.

Darius Morris, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams during his 14-year career, was found dead May 2 in an apartment in suburban Los Angeles. The autopsy the following day showed Morris had alcohol, cocaine, and hydrocodone in his system when he died, facts a coroner cited in ruling his death an accident.

Details of Decomposition

More details were revealed by the report from the Medical Examiner: No drugs were found at the scene, and Morris's body was in a state of extreme decomposition sign that he died several days before his body being found.

This corrosion is consistent with the last time he spoke to his mother on April 22, when he said he was ill, feeling like he had the flu. During his four seasons in the league, Morris played for the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets before continuing his basketball career overseas.

His untimely death underscores the often hidden struggles behind professional athletes' public personas. This incident reflects something of a need to bring in support systems for mental health and substance abuse within professional sports.

Though Morris's death leaves a great void in the world of basketball, it also brings to the forefront the need for better and complete healthcare and support for the many athletes who face both physical and mental pressures on their bodies and minds.

As we celebrate Morris's life and his time on the court, the nature of his death reminds us of the greater context of athlete health and welfare and fuels a much-needed national discussion about reforms in sports health management and care.