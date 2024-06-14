As the debate about where LeBron James ranks among the NBA's all-time greats continues to simmer, opinions remain sharply divided. For many, James is a top contender for the number one spot, while others place him further down the list.

Central to his legendary status is his unparalleled scoring ability and remarkable longevity in the league. LeBron James holds the distinction of being the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a record that underscores his enduring excellence on the basketball court.

His scoring feats have set a high bar, sparking discussions about which current players might one day surpass his monumental career total.

Doncic's Scoring Legacy

Among those believed to have a shot at this lofty goal is Luka Doncic, as suggested by retired NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

At just 25 years old and with only six seasons under his belt, Doncic has already left an indelible mark on the league. To date, he has racked up 11,470 points during the regular season and boasts a career average of 28.7 points per game, placing him third all-time behind legends Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

This past season, Doncic led the NBA by averaging 33.9 points per game, along with contributing 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds. His exceptional performance has propelled the Dallas Mavericks forward, despite a roster that many consider less than stellar.

Critics have occasionally pointed out Doncic's physical conditioning as a potential hurdle. However, with a commitment to improving his fitness through rigorous training—whether it be on the treadmill or in the swimming pool—and maintaining good health, Doncic could very well position himself as a serious contender to eclipse James' scoring record.

Ultimately, much will depend on Doncic's longevity in the league and his desire to continue playing at such a high level. Whether he will sustain the motivation to chase down one of basketball's most prestigious records is a question that only time can answer. As it stands, the young Maverick's trajectory suggests a promising path toward NBA immortality.