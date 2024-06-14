Celtics vs Mavericks: Game 3 Player Stats & Box Scores | 2024 NBA Finals

In an exhilarating Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics on Wednesday kept a determined Dallas Mavericks at bay long enough for a 106-99 victory. Despite a brilliant opening, Dallas could not keep out Boston, whose resilience paid off to post a bibliographies 3-0 lead in the series.

It was an emotional game, but from start to finish, highlighted as much as possible by the splendid performances of the forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In turn, Tatum spearheaded the Celtics' offense with 20 points during the first half to keep his team within striking distance at halftime, down by a point, 51-50.

He was the reason the Mavericks never pulled away in this game early. Second-half, Jaylen Brown was the difference maker for Boston. Brown had 24 postseason points after intermission -- the plays of all -- to turn the tide of momentum.

He had 14 of those in the third quarter when Boston outscored Dallas 35-19 to turn the first-half deficit into a 16-point advantage in the final quarter, 85-70.

Mavericks' Fourth-Quarter Rally

The Mavericks, down by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter, came back to one down after a 22-2 run, including some key plays by Kyrie Irving in that spurt, scored a game-high 35 points.

Then, star player Luka Doncic fouled out with a little more than four minutes remaining after finishing the night with 27 points. But Boston's depth and calm under pressure saw them off a spirited Dallas comeback challenge.

Brown and Derrick White both hit huge baskets down the stretch to keep them ahead, and White's three-ball from a timeout was especially big as it gave Boston some breathing room. The game ended with the Celtics earning a desperately needed 117-112 victory, largely thanks to critical free throws from Tatum and White.

Tatum had 31 points, and Brown's all-around effort meant 30 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists - one of those all-around performances that simply reminded of his importance to the Celtics' winning games. This win puts the overwhelming favorites Celtic, in an invincible position to make a sweep in the finals due to their depth in strategy and star power.

The Mavericks have to regroup, reassess, and change their plan to deal with the overwhelming force that has been Boston thus far in the series.