Cavs Trade Update: Garland, Allen Not on Table for Ingram Deal

Following their playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics in mid-May, the Cleveland Cavaliers have entered a period marked by significant uncertainty. The Cavs displayed resilience despite injuries to key players Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell but ultimately fell in a five-game series against the Eastern Conference champions.

The offseason began with a major shakeup: the dismissal of coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Sources close to the situation suggest that Bickerstaff's departure was intended to smooth the path for extending star player Donovan Mitchell, who reportedly had issues with the coach’s management style.

Amidst these changes, the futures of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have become a focal point of speculation. Rumors of their potential trades have been circulating since the trade deadline earlier this year. However, recent reports indicate a reluctance from the Cavaliers' front office to part with either player.

According to HoopsHype's Mike Scotto, the team has communicated to potential suitors that Garland and Allen are not on the trading block. While there has been some interest in New Orleans Pelicans’ forward Brandon Ingram, the Cavs are reportedly unenthusiastic about acquiring him, especially considering the hefty contract he would command post-trade.

Lineup Changes Looming

Former coach Bickerstaff favored a lineup featuring both Allen and Evan Mobley, a strategy that may change under new leadership as the team might look to add a versatile forward to replace Allen. Yet, any move involving Garland or Allen would need to ensure the team does not take a step back, particularly to persuade Mitchell to commit to a long-term future with the franchise.

Garland, despite a challenging postseason, remains a critical part of the Cavaliers' framework. The idea of trading him has only been entertained in scenarios where a clear upgrade could be secured. Keeping both Garland and Allen could be key in retaining Mitchell and maintaining a competitive core that includes Mitchell, Allen, Garland, and Mobley—one of the NBA’s formidable quartets.

As the Cavaliers navigate this offseason of transition and speculation, their priority remains clear: build a team capable of contending without jeopardizing key player relationships or future financial flexibility.