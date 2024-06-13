Charles Barkley Furious Over Rookie Hazing, Forced to Deliver Warm Milk to Toney

In 1984, a young Charles Barkley joined the ranks of the Philadelphia 76ers, entering a team filled with legends like Julius Erving and Moses Malone. Barkley, now known for his sharp tongue and fearless commentary, found himself on the receiving end of rookie hazing rituals that seemed almost quaint by today’s standards but were profoundly irritating for him at the time.

Fresh from Auburn University where he had impressed with averages of 15.1 points and 9.5 rebounds, Barkley quickly discovered that NBA initiation rites would spare no one, not even a No. 5 overall draft pick. In his first season, where he averaged 14.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, Barkley was tasked with menial chores that tested his patience.

His duties ranged from the tedious to the absurd, from carrying up to 12 bags for teammates at the airport to delivering warm milk to Andrew Toney.

Charles Barkley's Rookie Trials

Barkley recalled these experiences during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," detailing the peculiar yet persistent demands.

"You walked to the airport with 12 bags on your neck," Barkley shared. He vividly remembered the mornings when he had to deliver newspapers to his veteran teammates at 7 AM, a task he found particularly galling. "I'm not up at seven.

'Well, you're up now,'" he recounted, highlighting the uncompromising nature of his tasks. The hazing extended beyond physical chores. The 76ers' veterans were blunt with Barkley, pushing him towards personal improvement. Moses Malone, a pivotal figure in Barkley’s development, was straightforward about Barkley’s need to improve his conditioning.

Labeling him "fat and lazy," Malone took it upon himself to guide Barkley, helping him shed about 50 pounds to reach his optimal playing weight. This tough love approach was pivotal in molding Barkley into the player he became, eventually earning him the 1993 MVP title.

Barkley's rookie experiences, filled with mundane tasks and harsh truths, underscore a time when NBA hazing was a rite of passage, seen as a means to build character and resilience. These stories, shared by Barkley years later, reflect not only his growth as a player but also hint at the evolving culture within sports on handling newcomers.

While he may have been 'pissed off' at the time, the lessons and the weight (both literal and metaphorical) he carried, shaped his legendary career.