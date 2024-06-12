Charles Barkley Rejects ESPN: 'I'm Not Being Worked Like a Dog'

Charles Barkley has made it clear that he might prefer flipping burgers at a fast-food joint over taking a job at ESPN. On a recent episode of "The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast," Barkley addressed questions about his future with TNT amid swirling rumors of the network potentially losing NBA broadcasting rights.

The Hall of Famer expressed his aversion to long working hours despite enjoying the spotlight. "They're not gonna work me like a dog," Barkley declared. “ESPN Radio, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes. I mean, HELL NO! As much as I love ESPN, I just turned 61.

The notion that I'm going to be working like a dog into my mid-60s, that's definitely not going to happen." Barkley further elaborated on the conditions that might sway his decision. "I would have to look at their packages," he said.

"I don't know who's going to have what, so I couldn't even make an educated guess, even hypothetically. There will be two important questions: what do you have, and where you gonna do the show from?" Despite recent concerns among fans, TNT's flagship show "Inside the NBA" will continue airing next season.

However, with the 2024-25 campaign's conclusion on the horizon, Barkley is expected to attract significant interest from rival networks. ESPN, known for recruiting high-profile personalities, recently added former Fox Sports 1 commentator Shannon Sharpe to its lineup following his departure from FS1's "UNDISPUTED." ESPN might pursue Barkley similarly to bolster its roster.

Barkley's TNT Frustration

Barkley's dissatisfaction with TNT and its recent decisions was evident during his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. "Morale sucks, plain and simple," Barkley stated. "I just feel so bad for the people I work with.

These people have families. I just really feel bad for them right now. These people I work with, they screwed this thing up, clearly. We don't have zero idea what's gonna happen. I don't feel good. I'm not gonna lie. Especially when they came out [Wednesday] and said they bought college football.

I was like, 'Damn, well, they could've used that money to buy the NBA.' " Barkley's frustration stems from TNT's decision to prioritize college football over the NBA. After Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav's comment in 2022 that "We don't have to have the NBA," relations between the two networks have been strained.

Given Barkley's remarks and ongoing rumors, it seems unlikely that the NBA Hall of Famer will remain with TNT for much longer. "Inside The NBA" has significantly impacted NBA culture, and Barkley's discontent is understandable.

He has spent nearly 25 years on TNT, providing fans with memorable moments alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, and Ernie Johnson. Barkley fondly recalled his time with the crew, highlighting their close-knit relationships and the personal milestones they shared.

"I've been spending so much time with the crew lately. They bring their newborns in. They bring their kids in. They come in when they're in high school, and now they're graduating from high school. Ernie's been there 32 years. Kenny's been there 27.

I've been there 24. But think about that. Some of these people I work with brought their newborns to say hello to us, then brought them in high school when they graduated, and now they graduated college. So, yeah, I'm angry," Barkley said.