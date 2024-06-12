LeBron James to Retire Next Season, Predicts Former Teammate Lou Williams

As LeBron James wraps up his 21st season in the NBA, looking more like a player in his early 30s than one nearing 40, the basketball world is abuzz with talks of his retirement. Despite James' enduring vigor on the court, former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams believes the end is near for the league's all-time leading scorer.

During a recent appearance on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show, Williams posited that next season might be James' last in the NBA. Drawing parallels to his own experience playing with Kobe Bryant during his final season, Williams observed, "I've seen this movie before; I played with Kobe in his last year.

He started that season with full intent to compete but soon realized his body couldn't meet his demands, which ultimately turned it into a farewell tour." While Williams uses Bryant’s experience as a reference, it's crucial to note the differences in their late-career stages.

Bryant's performance was hindered by injuries beginning in his 17th season, while James has maintained a remarkable level of physical resilience throughout his career.

LeBron James' Retirement Factors

If James does decide to hang up his jersey after the upcoming season, it's unlikely to be due to physical decline.

Instead, the superstar has hinted at mental fatigue being a more significant factor in his retirement considerations. However, with the Los Angeles Lakers aiming to reassemble a championship-contending team next season, the motivation to continue might just be reignited for James.

Adding to the intrigue is the potential for James to play alongside his son, Bronny James, who is making a strong case for himself in the basketball world. At this year's NBA draft combine, Bronny impressed scouts with his athleticism, shooting, and defensive skills, significantly boosting his draft stock.

Lakers Vice President Rob Pelinka's attendance at Bronny's combine games has only fueled speculation about the Lakers drafting him, setting the stage for a father-son duo. Moreover, Williams recently expressed his admiration for LeBron, naming him the greatest of all time.

"Of all time, the greatest. Give him his flowers. I've said it; I'm standing on it," Williams stated, acknowledging James' sustained excellence. As the NBA anticipates another compelling season, all eyes will be on James—whether he continues to defy age or decides to conclude his legendary career.

The upcoming decisions will not only shape his legacy but also influence the future dynamics of the Lakers, especially with the potential addition of Bronny to the roster.