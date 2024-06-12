Reggie Miller Criticizes Josh Hart for Inciting FU Chants at MSG

Reggie Miller has publicly criticized Josh Hart over a controversial exchange during Game 5 of the NBA 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The incident unfolded at Madison Square Garden, where Miller, a former Pacers legend and current TNT commentator, found himself the target of "FU Reggie" chants from the Knicks fans.

This reaction was in response to Miller's claims that he "owned" New York City and the venue, given his notorious playoff performances against the Knicks. As the Knicks secured a convincing 121-91 victory, the atmosphere intensified.

Amid the raucous celebrations, Hart approached the broadcasting desk and quipped to Miller about the nature of the chants. Caught by Miller's microphone, Hart’s comments were intended as a joke. However, Miller took to "The Mark Jackson Show" to express his displeasure, suggesting Hart's actions unnecessarily escalated the hostility from the fans.

"Where gasoline was poured on it was when Josh [Hart] came over to me," Miller remarked. "I don’t think there was any malice; I think he was trying to be funny." Miller explained that the situation was misconstrued by some who thought Hart was directly insulting him, as the mics only captured the phrase "FU." He believed Hart's interference was ill-timed and inappropriate for the setting.

The backlash wasn't solely due to Miller's presence; his provocative comments about the Knicks and their legends also played a significant role in fueling the fans’ fervor.

Miller Taunts on Instagram

In the wake of the incident, Miller continued to engage with the fans online.

After the Pacers clinched the series victory despite New York’s spirited Game 5 performance, Miller didn't miss the chance to throw a jab at the Knicks’ expense. He celebrated the Pacers' advancement to the conference finals on Instagram, playfully advising injured Knicks players like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby to recuperate in Cancun—a common jest aimed at teams ousted from the playoffs.

Miller acknowledged Brunson's stellar playoff performance, calling him "the best player in these playoffs," yet his post was tinged with irony as he referenced the Knicks' exit. This blend of recognition and rivalry encapsulates the ongoing tension and competitive spirit between Miller and Knicks fans, a saga that evidently continues to captivate basketball enthusiasts.