The NBA Finals had an exciting twist march on Sunday when a battling Dallas Mavericks succumbed to the Boston Celtics 105-98 in a closely contested rematch. The defeat showed that Dallas has their resilience coming short despite another vastly improved performance compared to their 107-89 Game 1 defeat.

Instead, the Mavericks came out sharp and could play their game without having to overcome yet another first-quarter implosion such as that which occurred in Game 1. Luka Doncic got the Dallas offense going with a sensational first quarter when he scored 13 of the first 28 Mavs points, while Boston regained some of the magic they have had over the Mavericks over the years by holding Luka Doncic in check for much of the game, specifically in the contested second half.

Jayson Tatum had another shooting rough for Boston with just 18 on a 6-of-22 shooting line. Tatum still managed to get his 12 assists for a game-high and dished to go with serving nine rebounds and Jrue Holiday chipped in with 26 points and 11 rebounds in an eye-opener on his defensive chops against Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Mavericks' Costly Misfires

The Mavericks attacked with some balance, but they struggled this game to connect with some states and quite a good number of missed shots. As usual, Doncic led the way with 32 points with 11 boards and 11 dimes, although he committed eight turnovers in the process.

While P.J. Washington had 17 and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 11, it was a primarily inconsistent collective showing for the Hornets—especially from downtown. The Boston bench had been great all night but, led by the Latvian-born big man Porzingis and his 12 points, they came to shore up the defense.

Also, Derrick White made a few clutch plays later as Boston was able to maintain this a double-digit game for most of the fourth quarter. His deep set of triples with still less than two minutes remaining pushed the Celtics' advantage to 103-89, a bucket that seemed to give the lead, and thus momentum, back to Boston.

Heading back to Dallas, the Mavs are looking up the barrel of an 0-2 deficit. The Celtics have shown they are a team that can win close games; they have to be able to take that on the road with them. Dallas needs some realignment, especially on those key players' wear and tear and execution down the stretch.

The Mavericks and Celtics head to Dallas for Game 3, where home court could be helpful in rekindling yet another title run. The Finals will only get more challenging, as the NBA world descends on what it feels are the best two of a season.