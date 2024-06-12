Draymond Green Admits Embarrassment Over Team Dynamics with Jordan Poole Last Year

Nearly two years after a notorious altercation at a team practice, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has publicly expressed his deep embarrassment over the incident. During an episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Green disclosed his discomfort with his actions toward former teammate Jordan Poole, revealing that it led to him frequently arriving late to team activities.

"I was so embarrassed to be around our team last year while JP was still on the team that I came to everything late," Green confessed. He estimated that he was late about 20 times last season alone, attributing his tardiness to a calculated effort to minimize his presence.

"I would time everything up to the minute I needed to get there. If the elevator was slow or if a red light delayed me, I'd end up being late," he explained.

Green's Shocking Strike

The incident, which saw Green strike Poole during practice, sent shockwaves through the NBA community.

The specifics of what provoked Green remain unclear, though it was evident that team leaders like Stephen Curry and coach Steve Kerr quickly came to Poole's defense, suggesting that his actions were not wholly unjustified.

Following the altercation, Green issued an apology, but the strain between him and Poole persisted, ultimately resulting in Poole being traded to the Washington Wizards in 2023. This marked a disappointing conclusion to what had been a promising stint with the Warriors, during which Poole played a significant role in the team's 2022 championship run and was touted as a potential future cornerstone of the franchise.

In the aftermath, the Warriors committed to Green, re-signing him to a substantial four-year, $100 million contract. Despite Poole's departure easing some tensions, Green's behavior remained a point of contention, culminating in multiple suspensions during the season.

Meanwhile, Poole's transition to the Wizards has not gone as hoped. His debut season with the team was underwhelming, with averages of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game, alongside a mere 41.3% shooting from the field.

Despite these struggles, Poole showed signs of potential resurgence towards the season's end, averaging 22.6 points per game in his final 10 appearances.