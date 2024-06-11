Darvin Ham Joins New NBA Team

In a significant development in the NBA coaching carousel, Darvin Ham, the former head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, has secured his next position in the league. According to sources close to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ham will be joining the Milwaukee Bucks as the lead assistant coach under the renowned Doc Rivers.

Ham's coaching journey with the Lakers concluded after a tenure marked by competitive spirit and strategic acumen, spanning two years. Under his leadership, the Lakers made two consecutive playoff appearances, with a notable push to the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

Despite compiling a commendable regular-season record of 90-74, Ham faced scrutiny over several lineup decisions during the early stages of the 2023-24 season, leading to his exit from the team. Before his stint as the Lakers' head coach, Ham built a diverse portfolio in the realm of basketball coaching and playing.

An undrafted player from Texas Tech in 1996, he transitioned into the NBA and enjoyed a playing career until 2005, punctuated by a championship win with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and an overseas experience in Spain during the 1999 NBA lockout.

Ham's Coaching Evolution

Post-retirement, Ham ventured into coaching, initially taking roles in the NBA's developmental league, where he led the New Mexico Thunderbirds. His NBA coaching career began with a stint as an assistant with the Lakers from 2011 to 2013, followed by significant roles on Mike Budenholzer’s staff, first with the Atlanta Hawks and subsequently with the Bucks.

His tenure with the Bucks was previously crowned with a championship in 2021, adding a rich layer of experience to his coaching credentials. As he returns to Milwaukee, Ham brings a wealth of experience and a championship pedigree that could be instrumental under Doc Rivers' leadership.

The Bucks, eager to capitalize on their current roster's potential, look forward to leveraging Ham's strategic insights and previous successful engagements with the team to fuel their aspirations for another title run. This strategic move is poised to enrich the team's dynamic and enhance their tactical approaches in the forthcoming seasons.