The Inspiration of Bill Walton's Impact on Challenged Athletes

Former Celtic and UCLA standout Bill Walton was honored in an on-court pre-game ceremony with the Boston Celtics and the NBA before Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Not only has he done a lot with his talent playing the game, but he also has used his renown to inspire and empower challenged athletes, giving them renewed purpose in life.

To Bob Babbitt, co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, Walton stood in a league of his own. "He could relate to our athletes because he had 36 surgeries. He called himself a challenged athlete," shared Babbitt. A turning point in Walton's journey with challenged athletes came eight years ago when Mack Johnson and his uncle made an unplanned stop for a milkshake in Yuma, Arizona, on the way to San Diego.

"Mack rolls over and goes, 'Mr. Walton, sir, can I get a picture?' and Bill's like, 'Absolutely, Mack. What do you play?' 'What do I play? I've been hurt six months I don't have a play yet,' " Babbitt said. For a guy like Johnson, who fell from a three-story balcony and has had paraplegia for months, it was life changing.

He'd taken himself to Walton, who invited him to San Diego, promising to help him find a sport through CAF. "You need to come to San Diego, move into my house, and CAF, and I will find you a sport," Babbitt recounted.

Walton's Legacy

In San Diego, everything changed in Johnson's life.

"I remember texting my friends in a group chat. they were following my recovery, and when I told them I was in Bill's backyard shooting basketball, they were just astounded," Johnson said. Walton allowed him to partake in other sports, such as swimming, in addition to wheelchair basketball.

Gradually, Walton made a turning phone call that facilitated Johnson to play wheelchair basketball at Auburn University. It is in such a light that Walton's passion for contributing to Johnson's success came to the fore when he signed a massive poster with the message 'Nobody makes it to the top alone' and asked Johnson to begin.

And, speaking through hindsight, Johnson was grateful for that support when he said, 'He's just a helpful soul. I'm so grateful I could connect with somebody like that." Almost providential was the chance meeting of Walton and Johnson.

"I started reading his book, and his birthday is November 5th, the same date I was injured. Wow! Where would I have been without this chance meeting?" mused Johnson. Thus, Johnson, the one indebted to the benevolence of Walton, wants to pay it back.

"I can't pay it back, so instead, I'll pay it forward," he said. Bill Walton's legacy in sport—specifically, in basketball—is compared to none, yet he ever so humbly continues with the support of challenged athletes.

Further evidence that his impact extends to off the basketball court is in his story with Johnson—a reminder of how compassion and mentorship change lives. Keep reading for the full story of how Walton's persistence in CAF involvement, and many other things, will inspire further athletes with disabilities to triumph over their challenges to realize their dreams.