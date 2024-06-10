Magic Johnson Critiques Doncic and Irving's Support—'Too Much Standing Around'

The Dallas Mavericks fell into a daunting 2-0 series deficit after Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics 105-98. LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has called for an urgent change in the Mavericks' offensive strategy to turn their fortunes around.

And Luka Doncic, of course, who picked such a spirited fight with all the injuries and mishaps along the way, was unbelievable. He put up 32 points in another double-double with 11 rebounds and as many assists while also picking four steals and hitting four 3-pointers.

He was an über-efficient 57.1% from the floor, making 12 of 21 attempts. It marked Doncic's 10th playoff triple-double of his career but his seventh during this postseason. But from there, the same Doncic went silent in the fourth quarter, with only three points on a 1-for-6 shooting.

The same went for Kyrie Irving, who chipped in with just 16 points, two rebounds, and six assists on 7-for-18 shooting. Post-game, Magic Johnson was alarmed and expressed his take via Twitter on the Mavericks' offensive strategy.

He further mentioned that the Mavericks' role players have become dependent on Doncic and Irving. He asked to play more team-oriented and to show a high activity level through increased ball movement and at a quicker tempo to generate easy scoring.

Johnson's Critique Validated

"The Mavs are doing too much standing around and watching Luka and Kyrie go one-on-one. If they want to win, they need more ball movement and to start pushing the pace to get easier buckets!" Johnson tweeted.

The numbers back up Johnson's criticism. Dallas had 21 assists on 38 made field goals; Boston had 29 on the same number of makes. That difference was stark in Game 1 when the Mavericks registered just nine assists to the Celtics' 23.

In two games now, Boston has enjoyed a mammoth assist advantage, 52 to 30, as yet another area in which Dallas has simply been exposed to be lacking. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd had many of the same things in his postgame press conference as Johnson did.

Kidd mentioned, "I think he has too much on his shoulders, and we've got to help him. And other guys have got to make plays. I thought he made the right plays to make other guys better. But again. "It's not all on him. We win as a team and we lose as a team," Kidd stated.

"... We've gotta find someone to score besides Luka and Kai." The Mavericks will now look to capitalize on their home-court advantage in Games 3 and 4. Historically, role players tend to perform better at home, offering hope for stronger complementary performances.

All this while the Celtics have kept control of said series without major-scoring games from their star duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Veteran guard Jrue Holiday was tops for Boston in Game 2 with 26 points, backed by three other Celtics scoring 18 or more points if Brooklyn's more balanced offense maintains that production, if Tatum and Brown can explode for large games, the Mavericks will likely be outpaced. If they are going to get back into the series, the Mavericks will have to get their offense clicking now.