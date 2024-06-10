Vince Carter Calls Kevin Durant More Gifted Than Michael Jordan

In the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, Kevin Durant delivered a masterclass against the Milwaukee Bucks, despite the Brooklyn Nets' series loss. Known as 'The Slim Reaper,' Durant was instrumental in the Nets' campaign, averaging an impressive 35.4 points per game.

His standout performances included a 49-point, 17-rebound effort in Game 5 and a 48-point showcase in Game 7, all while key teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden were hampered by injuries. Durant's extraordinary display quickly drew comparisons to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Steve Kerr, a former teammate of Jordan, labeled Durant as "more gifted" than Jordan, a statement that ignited a flurry of discussions. Vince Carter, an NBA veteran, echoed Kerr's sentiment, justifying the claim by highlighting Durant's physical advantages.

"Kevin Durant, at 6'11", has the ability to shoot over defenders with ease, something that even Jordan, despite his many talents, could not do with the same height advantage," Carter explained on ESPN's Get Up. Adding to the conversation, PJ Carlesimo, Durant’s first NBA coach and a seasoned coach during Jordan's era, noted Durant's superior shooting skills.

According to Carlesimo, the two-time Finals MVP stood out as a better shooter than Jordan ever was.

Stephen A.' s Counterpoint

However, the discussion of athletic gifts would be incomplete without the perspective of outspoken sports analyst Stephen A.

Smith. Smith pointed out that while Durant was pushed to adopt an assassin-like role against the Bucks due to his team's limitations, Michael Jordan possessed such a killer instinct inherently, from his early days in the NBA.

The debate over who is more gifted—Jordan or Durant—continues to stir passions among fans and analysts alike. While opinions vary, Durant’s performance in that series against a robust Bucks lineup featuring Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton—all of whom posted significant numbers—remains a testament to his singular talent and resilience in the face of adversity.