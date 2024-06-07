Warriors Seek Elite Sharpshooter to Fill Klay Thompson's Shoes

As the Golden State Warriors potentially face a future without their sharpshooting stalwart Klay Thompson, they are exploring options to fill the significant void he might leave behind. Thompson, a cornerstone of the Warriors' formidable dynasty, may part ways with the team after a 13-year tenure that saw him become one of the NBA's most lethal shooters.

In anticipation of his possible departure, the Warriors are scanning the horizon for a player capable of stepping into Thompson's sizable shoes. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report highlighted Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott as a potential under-the-radar free agent pick for the Warriors.

McDermott, known for his precise three-point shooting, could be a strategic fit for Golden State's offense, which has historically thrived on stellar perimeter shooting. McDermott, at 32, boasts a decade of NBA experience and has maintained a commendable shooting record, with his three-point shooting percentage dipping below 40% in only three seasons.

His ability to consistently hit from beyond the arc—surpassing 40% in six of the last seven seasons—makes him a viable candidate to help address the Warriors' impending shooting deficit.

Thompson's Persistent Impact

In the 2023-24 season, despite what many considered a down year, Thompson still managed to average 17.9 points per game and maintained a 38.7% success rate from three-point land.

As the Warriors experimented with their lineup, rookie Brandin Podziemski was occasionally swapped in for Thompson. Podziemski showed promise, shooting 38.5% from three on average, but relying solely on a second-year player to replicate Thompson’s output could prove challenging.

McDermott's role on the court, while not as a backcourt player, centers around his shooting capabilities from mid to long-range distances, effectively stretching defenses. This skill set could help replicate the space and scoring impact Thompson had, easing the pressure on younger players like Podziemski.

Despite his strengths, McDermott isn't expected to fill Thompson's starting role. Throughout his career, he has started in just 94 of his 655 NBA games, primarily contributing as a rotational player. His career stats include an average of 8.9 points and a reliable 41% shooting from three on 3.5 attempts per game.