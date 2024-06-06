Klay Thompson Expected to Sign $46M Contract

The uncertainty surrounding Klay Thompson’s future with the Golden State Warriors continues to dominate headlines as the offseason approaches. Will Thompson, who has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors, choose to remain with his long-time team, or will he seek new opportunities elsewhere? A five-time All-Star, Thompson is set to enter his 12th NBA season as an unrestricted free agent, giving him the autonomy to decide his next move.

In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz predicts that the 34-year-old sharpshooter will stay put, signing a two-year, $46 million contract to continue his tenure with the Warriors.

Financial Strategy Detailed

Swartz outlines the financial strategy that could facilitate Thompson’s return.

“The Warriors could sign Thompson to a multi-year contract starting at $22.2 million or less,” Swartz wrote on June 5. “They could then utilize their taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.2 million to acquire additional talent and fill out the roster with veteran minimum deals, all while avoiding the luxury tax line for the upcoming season”.

Thompson, a future Hall of Famer, showed he still has plenty left in the tank last season, playing 77 games and averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range. His impressive performance ensures he will attract numerous suitors this summer.

However, no team shares the deep history and success with Thompson that the Warriors do. A two-year contract would align Thompson’s free agency with that of his teammate, Stephen Curry. Swartz emphasizes this synchronicity in his report: “Look for Thompson’s contract to fall somewhere around this number annually in a return to Golden State.

A two-year deal would tie him in with Stephen Curry’s contract as well”. As the Warriors eye one final championship push with their core trio of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green, the end of this era in Golden State could mirror its beginning.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that Thompson’s primary focus remains on winning, not on securing the highest possible paycheck. “Thompson wants to win,” Slater wrote on May 30. “Don’t expect him to chase the largest possible offer from the Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets, even if that’s the correct financial or leverage move”.

Despite this, several playoff contenders are poised to make competitive offers to Thompson. Slater highlights the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic as teams with both the cap space and a clearer path to contention than the Warriors.