HOF Coach George Karl Mocks Reports of JJ Redick Leading Lakers

Former NBA star JJ Redick is emerging as the likely choice to become the next head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that has drawn skepticism from basketball luminary George Karl. The selection of Redick, now a respected commentator and podcaster, has stirred debate due to his lack of coaching experience, contrasting sharply with other candidates.

According to a recent report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are strongly considering Redick for the head coaching position, favoring him over other seasoned contenders, including New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego.

The organization might delay the official announcement until Redick completes his NBA Finals commentary duties. The news has prompted George Karl, a Hall of Fame coach with a distinguished track record, to voice his reservations humorously.

Karl, known for his straightforward style, expressed his thoughts on X/Twitter, likening the situation to the setup of a joke. "It’s kinda like the start of a joke," he tweeted, "One of the most hated Dookies ever, with zero coaching experience, is offered the ultimate head coaching position with the LA Lakers."

Karl's Traditional Path

Karl's incredulity stems from his own career trajectory, which included significant time as an assistant and head coach in various basketball leagues before earning a head coaching spot in the NBA.

This traditional path contrasts starkly with Redick's direct leap from player to commentator to potential head coach. Despite Redick's lack of direct coaching experience, his basketball acumen is well-regarded in NBA circles.

However, George Karl’s critique underscores the rarity of transitioning from player to head coach without prior coaching experience, especially within a high-profile organization like the Lakers. Meanwhile, James Borrego presents a compelling alternative with an extensive coaching resume.

His background includes stints as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs and the Orlando Magic, as well as a head coaching period with the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers are reportedly considering pairing Borrego as an assistant to Redick if the latter is appointed, which could blend Redick’s analytical strengths with Borrego’s coaching experience.

This potential coaching shake-up occurs amid Karl's broader criticisms of the Lakers' recent performances and decisions. His previous comments on the team's playoff failures and star players have sparked controversy, leading him to issue a public apology to Lakers fans last month.

Despite this, Karl’s latest remarks suggest he remains a candid critic of the team’s direction. As the Lakers contemplate this bold move, the basketball world watches closely, intrigued by the implications of choosing charisma and insight over traditional coaching pathways.

The decision could redefine norms for leadership roles in the NBA, setting a precedent that blends media presence with strategic acumen.