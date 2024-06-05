Tracy McGrady Reveals His Top 5 NBA Shooters of All Time

In today's NBA, mastering the long-range shot isn't just an advantage; it's practically a requirement. As the game evolves, three-point shooting has become a fundamental skill for players aiming for NBA stardom. Tracy McGrady, a former NBA player known for his dynamic play, recently weighed in on this shift, sharing his insights on who he believes are the best shooters in the league's illustrious history.

During his career, McGrady was recognized for his efforts to excel from beyond the arc, ending with a career three-point shooting percentage of 33.8%. Despite not being the most efficient, he appreciated the significance of these shots in clinching victories.

Recently, he took to social media to unveil his list of the top five NBA shooters, a selection that is sure to spark discussion among fans and analysts alike.

McGrady's Top Shooters

Leading McGrady's list is the unparalleled Steph Curry, whom he names as "the greatest shooter of all time," a sentiment that is widely accepted and hardly contested.

Joining Curry are Klay Thompson, Mark Price, Craig Hodges, and Reggie Miller—each celebrated for their precision and impact in reshaping the boundaries of basketball shooting. While Curry and Thompson, often dubbed the "Splash Brothers," are credited with transforming the strategic approach to basketball with their prolific three-point shooting, Reggie Miller's clutch performances throughout the '90s solidify his spot on this list.

Mark Price's inclusion is justified by his consistent performance, shooting over 40% from three-point range throughout his career, albeit not quite matching Miller's dramatic flair. Craig Hodges, known more for his skill in shooting competitions than in regular season play, might be the most surprising pick due to his lower game volume compared to the others.

However, McGrady values his accuracy, which played a significant role during his tenure in the NBA. Noticeably absent from McGrady's selections is Ray Allen, a name synonymous with elite three-point shooting, especially during the 2000s.

Allen's omission might raise eyebrows considering his prolific shooting frequency and accuracy, which arguably could place him above others like Miller and Thompson. Tracy McGrady's picks may be subject to debate, but that's the beauty of these discussions—everyone has their favorites, and each of these shooters has undeniably left an indelible mark on the game.

Whether or not fans agree with McGrady, his choices highlight the evolving importance of sharpshooting in modern basketball.