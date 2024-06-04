Kyrie Irving vs. Boston Celtics: Career Stats and Record Before 2024 NBA Finals

The 2024 NBA Finals are poised to be a cinematic clash as the Boston Celtics square off against the Dallas Mavericks. Amid the thrilling matchups and high stakes, one narrative stands out: Kyrie Irving's return to face his former team, the Boston Celtics.

This plotline adds layers of intrigue to an already captivating series. Irving, who spent two seasons with the Celtics from 2017 to 2019, had a rocky tenure in Boston that left much to be desired from both the player's and the fans' perspectives.

Since his departure, he has often found himself the target of criticism and ridicule from Celtics supporters. As the Mavericks prepare to take the court at TD Garden for Game 1 on Thursday, there is little doubt that Irving will be greeted with a chorus of boos and jeers—a testament to the unresolved tensions that linger.

The history between Irving and the Celtics is rich with memorable confrontations, particularly during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he consistently proved to be a formidable obstacle for Boston in the playoffs.

Over 18 playoff games against the Celtics, Irving has averaged 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. His standout performance came in 2017 while with the Cavaliers, scoring 42 points in a critical game, underscoring his impact in high-pressure situations.

Overall, Irving boasts a winning record of 12-6 in playoff games against the Celtics.

Irving's Regular Season Stats

Throughout the regular seasons, Irving has faced Boston 26 times, maintaining impressive averages of 23.3 points, 5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

These statistics not only highlight his consistent performance but also his pivotal role in any team’s strategy against the Celtics. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Irving has been instrumental for the Mavericks, perfectly complementing fellow star Luka Doncic.

His statistics for the current postseason stand at an average of 22.8 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds over 17 games, with a shooting accuracy of 48.5% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc. Despite a slight dip in free throw accuracy at 82.8%, Irving’s clutch performance—scoring 27 points in critical moments of the playoffs—underscores his ability to deliver when it matters most.

As the Finals approach, all eyes will be on Irving, not just for his history with Boston, but for his proven ability to sway the course of a series. His dynamic presence on the court continues to be a key factor for the Mavericks, promising a Finals series filled with drama, skill, and perhaps, a shot at redemption.

This showdown is not just a test of team strategies but also a personal crucible for Irving, as he faces off against a past that is both challenging and motivating.