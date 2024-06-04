Stephen A. Smith Stunned by WNBA Backlash on 'First Take'

Stephen A. Smith, the often outspoken and never shy host of ESPN's "First Take," found himself uncharacteristically lost for words during a recent live segment. The unexpected silence came after co-host Monica McNutt confronted him with pointed criticism about his recent coverage of the WNBA.

"Wow," was the only word Smith could manage in response to McNutt's assertion that his newfound vocal support for the WNBA lacked depth, given his recent engagement with the league. This simple yet powerful exclamation punctuated a heated debate that gripped viewers with its intensity.

The controversy began as the pair discussed the treatment of Caitlin Clark, a rising star in women's basketball, whose early success in the WNBA has been marred by what some describe as overly aggressive play from her competitors.

The debate questioned whether these harsh on-court tactics were an unfair burden imposed on Clark or simply a rite of passage in the professional league. "Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women, who talk about women's sports more than 'First Take'?" Smith challenged, defending his show’s dedication to women's sports coverage.

Delayed Advocacy Critique

McNutt countered sharply, "Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been advocating for this three years ago if you really wanted to." Her critique highlighted a perceived delay in Smith's support for women's sports, suggesting that his recent endorsements might be seen as less genuine or impactful.

This exchange not only underscored the ongoing struggle for equal attention and respect in women's sports but also sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities of high-profile sports commentators in advocating for gender equity in sports coverage.

The segment concluded with no clear resolution but left a significant impression on the audience, emphasizing the need for consistent and meaningful discussion on the representation of women in sports. This moment of unscripted vulnerability from one of sports commentary’s most dominant figures underscored an ongoing dialogue that "First Take" seems poised to continue, pushing the boundaries of traditional sports broadcasting in the process.