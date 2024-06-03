Tom Brady Gifts $250K Watch to Charles Barkley, Says It's Priceless

Tom Brady, widely regarded as the NFL's greatest of all time, has not only left an indelible mark on the field but also continues to make waves off it. With a career spanning 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl victories, and numerous quarterback records, Brady’s legacy is unparalleled.

His prowess on the field is matched by his graciousness off it, as shared by NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley on the latest episode of the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina. During the conversation, Barkley hailed Brady as not only the finest football player but also one of the most affable sports legends he has encountered.

“I consider us casual friends," Barkley noted. "But I must say, both he and Wayne Gretzky are the nicest GOATs I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting." Barkley then showcased a luxurious watch, a token from Brady himself, valued by collectors at a staggering $250,000.

"You see this watch here? I’ve been offered $250,000 for this watch," Barkley revealed.

Generous Gift Exchange

The backstory of this exquisite piece unfolded during 'The Match,' an annual golf challenge where Brady participated.

Barkley, simply admiring the watch initially, found himself the recipient of this generous gift post-event. Initially hesitant, Barkley tried to decline the offer, but Brady's persistence led him to graciously accept the second time around.

"A couple of collectors have approached me with $250,000 for it," Barkley added. "I wouldn’t sell it for any amount. That’s just the kind of guy Tom is." Barkley’s admiration didn't stop at Brady's generosity.

He highlighted both Brady and Gretzky’s humility despite their towering achievements in their respective sports. Beyond his football acumen, Brady is also a discerning collector of timepieces. Having been a brand ambassador for Tag Heuer and later for IWC Schaffhausen, Brady’s collection includes vintage Rolex models, ultra-rare Patek Philippe pieces, and highly coveted Richard Mille watches.

Since buying his first watch in 2002, Brady has significantly expanded his collection, leveraging his football earnings to acquire some of the most sought-after watches in the world. Brady’s participation in three of the eight installments of 'The Match' from 2020-2022, covered by TNT, provided Barkley with numerous opportunities to interact with the football legend, culminating in his memorable acquisition.

As Brady continues to define excellence both as an athlete and a person, his gestures, like the gift to Barkley, underscore the qualities that make him a true legend.