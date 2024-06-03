Nuggets Eye 76ers' $180M Star: Analysts

With the NBA offseason in full swing, the Denver Nuggets are reportedly eyeing Philadelphia 76ers' forward Tobias Harris, a veteran who just wrapped up a hefty five-year, $180 million contract. As Denver navigates a tight financial situation, they are exploring affordable options to bolster their roster, with Harris emerging as a potential low-cost, high-impact acquisition.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Harris is positioned as a notable player in this year's free agency, despite the challenges of his high price tag in previous years. Pincus, in his May 31, 2024 article "2024 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 30 Stars Potentially Available," ranks Harris as the No.

27 free agent. "At 32, Harris faces a likely salary cut, possibly to the minimum, complicating his market value," Pincus explains, adding that Harris' scoring ability makes him difficult to overlook despite the potential downturn in his career.

Harris' Playoff Dip

Harris ended the regular season with averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 35.3% from three-point range. However, his playoff performance was less stellar, contributing modestly in the Sixers’ first-round exit against the New York Knicks with averages of 9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

This discrepancy could affect his asking price in free agency. Meanwhile, the Nuggets face their own roster dilemmas, notably with the potential departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope, whose contract includes a player option, could explore free agency, where he is expected to attract significant interest.

DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind reported that Nuggets’ general manager Calvin Booth has not dismissed the possibility of entering the costly second luxury tax apron to retain Caldwell-Pope. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports suggested Caldwell-Pope could receive offers around three years for $60 million, a challenging figure for Denver under their current financial constraints.

As the Nuggets aim to remain competitive, integrating a seasoned player like Harris could provide depth and experience without the burden of a massive contract. The team's strategic offseason moves will be crucial in shaping their ability to compete at the highest levels in the upcoming season.