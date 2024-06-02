John Salley Rates Larry Bird Above LeBron James: Cites Nightmares

In a recent discussion on NBA greats, John Salley confidently placed Larry Bird above LeBron James when comparing their prime years. Salley, with a tone of conviction and perhaps a hint of personal bias as a Boston Celtics aficionado, reminisced about Bird's dominance on the court, stating, "Larry Bird.

Do you remember? I know I have nightmares." Salley's admiration for Bird isn't unfounded. During what many consider Bird's peak years from 1983 to 1988, the Celtics' star forward showcased exceptional skill and resilience.

Despite battling injuries, Bird maintained impressive averages of 27.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and nearly a block per game, all while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range. The list of accolades from Bird’s prime is extensive, including two NBA championships (1984, 1986), two Finals MVPs (1984, 1986), and three consecutive MVP awards (1984-1986).

His consistent performance earned him a spot on the All-NBA First Team each season during this period, underscoring his dominance in the league.

LeBron's Prime Excellence

LeBron James, often considered one of the greatest basketball players ever, presents a formidable comparison.

Pinpointing a specific prime period for James is challenging due to his prolonged excellence, but looking at his seasons from 2008 to 2013 provides a fair benchmark. In these years, James averaged 27.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, with a shooting accuracy of 51.8% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

During this stretch, James captured two NBA titles (2012, 2013), two Finals MVP awards (2012, 2013), and four MVP trophies (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013). He was also a staple on the All-NBA First Team and the NBA All-Defensive First Team, finishing twice as the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.

While both players boast remarkable careers, LeBron's defensive prowess and slightly higher scoring efficiency might tip the scales in his favor for some analysts. Nonetheless, the debate continues, with perspectives like Bill Simmons' recent claim that "Larry Bird had the greatest start to a career in NBA history," adding more layers to the discussion.

Simmons highlighted Bird's first nine seasons, which included three titles and three MVPs, as monumental. Though injuries later hampered Bird's career, his legacy as a relentless competitor and one of the NBA's all-time greats remains undisputed.

As fans and experts dissect these legends' careers, the comparisons continue to fuel engaging debates about greatness in NBA history.