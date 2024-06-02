Scottie Pippen Branded 'Soft' Following Consecutive No-Shows Against Pistons

Scottie Pippen, the fifth pick in the 1987 NBA draft from the University of Central Arkansas, faced enormous expectations to prove himself in the league, particularly alongside Michael Jordan. Pippen's rookie season was lackluster, with an average of 7.9 points over 20.1 minutes per game, but he began to establish himself during his sophomore year, averaging 14.4 points and making the Top 8 for the Most Improved Player award.

Despite these improvements, Pippen was labeled "soft," a reputation that seemed cemented during the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals (ECF). With the Chicago Bulls trailing 3-2 against the Detroit Pistons, the team needed a strong performance from both Jordan and Pippen to push the series to a Game 7.

Unfortunately, Pippen took an elbow from Bill Laimbeer early in the game and did not return, leading to a 103-94 loss for the Bulls as Jordan scored 32 points.

Pippen's Migraine Setback

The following year, in another crucial Game 7 against the Pistons, Pippen was hindered by a severe migraine, contributing only two points on 1-of-10 shooting over 42 minutes.

The Bulls lost again, 93-74, and exited the playoffs, which only fueled the narrative of Pippen’s frailty in critical moments. In a candid interview with Sports Illustrated, Pippen addressed the criticism: "The time against Laimbeer, I wanted to go back.

I asked and asked to go back. The doctors and Jerry Krause wouldn't let me," he explained. "I’d never had a migraine before. It's very hard to tell people what you feel like in that situation. If I were on the other side, it would be very hard to tell me.

And once you get people on your back, it's hard to get them off." Pippen ultimately silenced his critics in 1991. In a rematch against the Pistons in the ECF, he averaged 22.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and a series-high 3.0 steals, leading the Bulls to a series sweep and paving the way to their first NBA championship.

This performance not only highlighted his resilience but also cemented his legacy as a key component of the Bulls’ success.