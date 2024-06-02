Mavs, Celtics Advance to NBA Finals; Draymond Green Mocks T'Wolves

Draymond Green, the tenacious forward for the Golden State Warriors, never shies away from a verbal joust, whether on the court or as a pundit. Known for his unfiltered commentary, Green's latest target was the Minnesota Timberwolves following their disheartening loss in the Western Conference Finals.

As the Timberwolves faced the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5, the stakes couldn't have been higher with Minnesota playing on their home turf, eager to stave off elimination. However, their efforts fell disastrously short. The Mavericks, led by the formidable duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, each scoring 36 points, dominated the game.

The Mavericks surged ahead by as much as 29 points, decisively clinching their spot in the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade. Their opponent, the Boston Celtics, now await in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Green's Aerial Critique

Amidst this pivotal game, Green was aboard an airplane, biding his time until he could connect to WiFi. Once online, Green quickly checked the game's progress and, true to form, took to Twitter to deliver a succinct, stinging critique of the Timberwolves' performance.

His tweet was brief but pointed: "WiFi just came on, on my flight after a while in the air… OUCH!! lol wow," encapsulating the surprise and disappointment in Minnesota's showing. Green's disdain for certain teams and players is well-documented, with the New York Knicks, Rudy Gobert, and particularly Karl-Anthony Towns often on the receiving end of his sharp tongue.

His latest comment adds the Timberwolves to his list of those lacking his respect, especially after their failure to rise to the occasion in such a crucial moment. The Timberwolves' loss and Green's reaction highlight the brutal nature of sports, where every game can either be a step towards glory or a pitfall into ridicule.

As the NBA Finals approach, the spotlight intensifies, not just on those who advance, but also on those who contribute to the sports dialogue from the sidelines—or in Green's case, from tens of thousands of feet in the air.